FUFA DRUM: Bunyoro team sets off for return match against Acholi

Ahead of the return leg against Acholi Province in the FUFA drum competition, the Bunyoro Kitara team has today been seen off by the Omuhukirwa of the kingdom Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi. The Kingdom also gave the team 2 million shillings and urged other stakeholders to come together and help the team's financial situation. The match takes place this weekend on the 13th of August.