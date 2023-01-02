From dealing with bipolar disorder to marriage bliss

Grace Tebandeke and Maureen Ainembabazi have gone against all odds and tied the knot although they both suffer from bipolar disorder. What is bipolar disorder to begin with? Well, it is a mental illness that brings severe high and low moods and changes in sleep, energy, thinking, and behaviour. Grace and Maureen Tebandeke, while speaking to Walter Mwesigye, revealed that they want to show the world that mental illness is a disease like any other and does not in any way make them less human.