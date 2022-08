Friends remember Gen Tumwine for ‘speaking truth even where it hurt’

Gen. Elly Tumwine fired the National Resistance Army’s first bullet, one that launched the 1981-86 liberation war. Those who interacted with him during their days in the bush, describe him as a man who loved authority and was prayerful. Tonight FRANCIS JJINGO speaks to some people who interacted closely with the General both in the war and in the government.