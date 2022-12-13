Friends, relatives eulogize deceased Supreme Court Justice Rubby Opio Aweri

The government is considering naming a city road after the deceased Supreme Court Justice Rubby Opio Aweri who died from a stroke last week. This after MPs requested that a name be named after him in honour of his dedication to 39 years of service to the judiciary and the country. Earlier, a funeral service was held at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala during which, many eulogised Justice Opio Aweri as passionate and a man who believed in equal opportunities for all, including helping Willy Atono become the first magistrate with visual impairment.