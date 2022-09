Friends, relatives eulogise Yona Kanyomozi

Yonasani Kanyomozi has been described as a person of high integrity, and a principled politician. Friends and family gathered at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, Kampala at a requiem service for Kanyomozi who passed on on the 28th of August. Bishop Hannington Mutebi tasked politicians to emulate him and not switch from party to party.