FREEDOM CITY STAMPEDE: MC at new year’s eve concert arrested

The police task team is investigating the tragic new year concert incident, where 10 concertgoers died at Freedom City. The police are now holding the master of ceremonies Elvis Francis Juuko, who was arrested from his hideout in Mityana District. According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Juuko is being held at Katwe Police station and is expected to be charged with Rash and Negligent Acts. The organiser of the event, Abby Musinguzi, has been charged with 9 counts of Rash or Negligent Acts causing death.