FREEDOM CITY STAMPEDE: Event promoter Abitex, MC Jjuuko released on bail

Event Organiser Abbey Musinguzi and Master of Ceremonies Francis Jjuuko, who were behind the Freedom City Stampede on New Year's day, have secured bail today. They secured bail, during an appearance before Makindye Magistrate Iga Adiru. They were both released on a cash bail of 2million shillings each. They return to court next month. Earlier, Abitex who has spent a week on remand at Luzira prison saw his plaint amended to include 4 more counts of neglect, on top of the 11 he was charged with. Both men have pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of neglect, causing death and injury which the prosecution says was committed between 31st December 2022 and 1st Jan 2023 at Freedom City Mall in Kampala. Following the hearing their lawyer Erias Lukwago was concerned about the proceedings.