FRANCIS ZAAKE CENSURE: NUP to summon Ojara Mapenduzi over motion

The National Unity platform Party says it will summon Independent MP Martin Ojara Mapemduzi to explain why he introduced a motion to expel Mityana Municipality legislator, Francis Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission. Last week, the House voted to remove Zaake from the office for ridiculing the deputy speaker Anita Among on social media. The party's Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya says they will ask Mapenduzi to explain who he was working for.