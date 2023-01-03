Fr Br Anatoli Wasswa dies at the age of 95 years

The Catholic Church has today announced the death of Fr Br Anatoli Wasswa, a priest who also practised as a herbalist. Fr Anatoli Wasswa reportedly passed on last night at the age of 95 years. He was particularly well known for making herbal medicine acceptable to the general public. Before this, many associated it with witchcraft and primitivity. Born in Singo County, Kigo village in present-day Kyotera district in 1927, he started school near home, before moving to Kiteredde, still in Kyotera District to become a seminarian. In 1948, he became a Brother before enrolling at Busuubizi Teachers' Training College in Mityana. He also served as an accountant at the Congregation of Bannakaloli Brothers for 12 years. He was ordained a priest at Katigondo in 1978, and has written a number of books including Unveiling witchcraft, which tells of the secret world of sorcery.