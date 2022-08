Four nominated for Busongora South by-election

Four candidates have been fully nominated to contest for the Busongora south county by-election in Kasese district. This comes after the Court of appeal nullified the election of Gideon Thembo Mujungu as the area MP. The nominees include NUP candidate Jackson Mbaju, Democratic Party candidate, Benardet Businge, FDC's Aloysius Baguma and Doreen Isagara, an independent. The election is scheduled to take place this Thursday the 18th of August