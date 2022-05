Fort Portal pilgrims arrive at Namugongo catholic shrine

Pilgrims from Fort Portal diocese have arrived at their destination - the Catholic Shrine in Namugongo - for the commemoration of martyrs day on Friday. They trekked the final 20-kilometre stretch from our lady of Mount Carmel in Busega where they spent the night. Jackson Onyango reports that guided by a team of joint security personnel, the group of about 2,000 pilgrims, held up traffic along the Northern bypass.