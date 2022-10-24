Fort Portal NRM seek UGX256m for ailing members, tap NUP boss

The leadership of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party and the National Unity Platform (NUP) Party, responded to a letter directed to NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, requesting him to host a charity concert so as to raise funds for the treatment of two councillors in Fort Portal City. The letter, authored by the Chief Whip of NRM Councillors of Fort Portal Central Division, Kenneth Kaliba, revealed that 256 million shillings is needed urgently to ensure the well-being of their colleagues. The leaders also revealed that several letters have since been written to the NRM leadership, seeking help for this noble cause.