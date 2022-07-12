Fort Portal gets emergency center to detect viral disease outbreaks

The government has established a regional Public Health Emergency Operation Center, in Fort Portal regional referral hospital in western Uganda. This facility will help in the early detection of viral disease outbreaks such as Ebola, Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, and Rift Valley Fever in the communities around Rwenzori region. The ministry of health partnered with US Centers for Disease Control and Baylor Uganda in this project.