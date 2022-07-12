Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda loses Shs2 trillion in illicit financial flows
  • 2 National VIDEO: NUP breaks ground for new headquarters
  • 3 Education Tracing St Henry’s College Kitovu’s 100-year journey
  • 4 National Municipal, district officials  clash over roadworks data
  • 5 National RDC blocks move to evict 2,000 tenants