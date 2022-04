Fort Portal diocese needs another UGX 300 million for Martyrs' day celebrations

Fort Portal diocese needs another UGX 300 million in its preparations for Uganda Martyrs' day at Namugongo Martyrs Shrines on 3rd June. According to the organizing committee, a budget of one billion shillings was drawn, and this included money to renovate the diocese's cathedral. The bishop of Fort Portal, Rt. Rev Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki, spoke about this year's theme.