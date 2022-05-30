Fort Portal diocese issues health and safety guidelines for Martyrs’ day

Fort Portal Catholic Diocese has issued guidelines for Uganda Martyrs' day celebrations due on Friday. According to Bishop Robert Muhiirwa, the head of Fort Portal Diocese, all those intending to attend the celebrations must observe the standard Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, especially wearing face masks and washing hands. However, pilgrims will not be allowed into Namugongo with polythene bags commonly known as Kaveera, as littering is not allowed.