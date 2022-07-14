Fort Portal authorities demolish structures along river bank

Authorities in Fort Portal City have demolished buildings constructed along the banks of river Mpanga. Fort Portal City Mayor Edison Asaba Ruyonga says this move is aimed at protecting river Mpanga and other wetlands in the city. Some developers were made to record statements with police over encroaching on wetlands. All other construction projects in wetlands have been halted. River Mpanga serves five districts of Kabarole, Kyenjojo, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda and Fort Portal City. It pours its waters into Lake George.