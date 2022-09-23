Former Uganda Airlines CEO has case to answer - Cornwell Muleya

Buganda Road Court has ordered former Uganda Airlines boss, Cornwell Muleya to defend himself on charges of disobeying lawful orders of the IGG that were requiring him in May this year to appear and answer to allegations of mismanagement of public funds, procurement and recruitment of Staff at Uganda Airlines to which Muleya refused to comply without justifiable reasons. Presiding Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza has ruled after concurring with Senior Inspectorate Officer Rogers Kinobe that he has done more than enough to prove that Muleya was actually in the Country at the time he was duly served with the IGG summons dated 23rd of May 2022.