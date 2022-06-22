Former Uganda Airlines CEO charged, freed on bail

The former Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, Cornwell Muleya, has been formally charged before the Buganda Road Court with disobedience of orders of the Inspectorate of Government. According to the prosecution, the Zambian National refused to comply with an order of the Inspectorate of Government requiring his attendance to give evidence and produce documents to the IGG regarding mismanagement of public funds, procurement and recruitment of staff at the Uganda Airlines.