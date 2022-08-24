Former Uganda Airlines CEO blames losses on management challenges

MPs on COSASE tasked the former Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines Cornwell Muleya to explain why the Airline continued to make losses under his management between 2019 and 2022. According to the Auditor General's Reports, in the 2019/ 2020 financial year, the Airline made losses of 102 billion shillings and another 164 billion shillings in 2020/2021. Muleya attributed the losses to internal management challenges and failure to fully implement the business strategy of the company especially in operationalising all the planned flight routes.