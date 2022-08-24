Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Fighting resumes in northern Ethiopia after five-month lull
  • 2 National SFC soldier shoots self dead
  • 3 National Ssabanyala moots plan to start teaching Lunyara in schools
  • 4 National UK-based businessman drowns while saving son
  • 5 National Locals flee homes as gunmen kill three in food, livestock raids