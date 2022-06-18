Former street children skilled to start own jobs

Over 1,000 former street children have received certificates after completing a vocational course to enable them to start their own enterprises, as an initiative by Uganda Youth Development Link. Following the conclusion of their studies, each graduate was provided with some capital to start the business of their best proficiency. However, as PATRICK SENYONDO reports, the learners were urged to encourage to help current street children get out of their current precarious situation.