Former presidential candidate Kabuleta heads new political group

Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta, who contested as an Independent, has transformed his pressure group into a political party and officially launched it. According to Kabuleta, the new political party, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue, (NEED) will keep the focus of the pressure group, to economically empower Ugandans. NEED was initially known as the People's United Movement and was founded in 2015. Uganda has over 30 registered political parties but not more than seven are active. Kabuleta was unveiled as the interim party president, pending a national delegates conference to elect substantive leaders of the new political party.