Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta says security agents want to frame him

Former Presidential aspirant and National Economical Empowerment Dialogue principal Joseph Kabuleta claims that security operatives attempted to arrest him on Wednesday last week, in order to parade him as a member of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group. Armed security personnel dressed in civilian attire last Wednesday stormed Kabuleta's office in Bugolobi in Kampala but their arrest attempt failed. Police confirmed that an allegation of offensive communication was registered against Kabuleta.