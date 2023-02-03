Former NSSF MD accuses Gender Minister of interference and frustrating fund budget approvals

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

The former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund Richard Byarugaba had raised a red flag about the dual supervision of the Fund.

The NSSF Act was amended to bestow the supervion role on the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Byarugaba contended that the dual supervision has slowed down processes at the Fund.

He expressed fear about a possible decline in the interest rate that will be paid to members in the next round.

The argument is that while the Ministry of Finance is responsible for investment, the Gender Ministry is charged with budget approval.

Byarugaba told the committee that investment decision can only be taken based on the available budget.

Advertisement

But in this case he accused the Minister of Gender of interference and frustrating budget approvals which has derailed the implementation of investment.

A case in point is the land in Nakigalala that Byarugaba told the members of the select committee is valued at UGX 220 billion.

However, the figure the select committee members were given showed that the land had been valued at UGX 400 billion which the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi confirmed to have been the case.

But Byarugaba contended that the money was for several plots of land.

Amongi told members of the committee on Thursday that the management of NSSF failed to provide the report of due deligence on the land which prompted her to defer the budget.

Byarugaba also hinted at the UGX 40 billion request for the Grain Council and the contentious UGX 6 billion.

He said that he highly believed that the UGX6 billion shillings would end up at the Ministry of Gender which would make it difficult for him to ask for accountability from his supervisor.

About the money for the grain council, Byarugaba said that it was never approved because they lacked a fomular for providing money to an NGO.