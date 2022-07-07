Former Muni University vice-chancellor laid to rest

President Yoweri Museveni hailed the late Vice Chancellor of Muni University Professor Christine Dranzoa for the heavy contribution to the education sector which climaxed with the establishment of the only public university in the West Nile sub-region. Vice President Jessica Alupo delivered the president’s eulogy at the burial of Dranzoa who passed on a week ago aged 55 years. Alupo commended the deceased for being a hard-working educationist at the burial attended by multitudes of mourners from across the country.