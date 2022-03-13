Former minister mobilizes locals to beat back poverty

The former Education Minister Rosemary Sseninde has reiterated the need for Ugandans to join SACCOs if they are to benefit from government programs like the recently launched Parish Development Model. She spoke to journalists shortly after presiding over ceremonies to honour best students at Midland Parents Boarding Secondary School campus in Kajjansi, following their academic performances in senior six and senior four in 2019 and 2020. The students had been recognised for their prowess as most schools were affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Two of the best former S6 students were given land titles for property in Gombe, while the rest received a bull each.