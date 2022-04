Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki passes away aged 90

Former President Mwai Kibaki passed away at the age of 90. After leaving office in 2013, Kibaki rarely engaged in public life. He had enjoyed good health most of his adult life and was known to play golf, becoming almost a permanent fixture in the country’s club circuit. In later years, particularly in 2016, government officials and his family were always guarded about issuing information on his health.