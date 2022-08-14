FORCED MARRIAGE: Authorities condemn kidnapping of underage girls

Authorities in Kyotera have warned parents against marrying off their underage girls, as it is illegal. This follows the recent kidnap of a 16 year old, who was dispatched into a forced marriage. The authorities have confirmed that forced marriages are a common vice in several parts of the country, including Kyotera, with parents and residents conniving with the criminals. We warn you that aspects of this report may be disturbing to viewers.