FLOOD DEATHS: Body of 20 year old man found in drainage channel

The body of a 20 year old male who was swept away by floods on Busabala road on Tuesday has been found by residents of Najjanankumbi. Ibrahim Lukwago’s body was discovered at the Mayanja drainage channel in Makindye division, several meters away from the point of the accident. On Monday, a Boda Boda cyclist drowned in a similar manner in Kibuli, disappearing without a trace after a heavy downpour.