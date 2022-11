Five killed in early morning fire in Makindye

Five people have perished in a fire that razed a house in Bukasa, in Makindye division. The victims, who are all members of one family, were reportedly asleep when the blaze broke out. Police say they have launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire. However, preliminary findings indicate that the fire could have been caused by a candle that was left unattended to in a neighboring house.