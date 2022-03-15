Fisheries Protection Unit picks up two for dealing in immature fish

The Fisheries Protection Unit has arrested two fish transporters in Entebbe who have been involved in the illegal transportation of immature fish for over a decade now. According to Maj Christopher Katembeya - the sector commander of the fisheries protection unit in Mpigi, the two suspects own a transport company that has been transporting immature fish across lake Victoria. Kabu Burhan and Nsiko Richard, who are both residents of Entebbe, were arrested with over 200kgs of immature fish.