FISH MAW LICENSES: Gov’t denies preferential treatment for fishermen

MPs representing constituencies around water bodies have cited unfairness in the criteria used by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Industry in issuing licenses for dealers in fish maws. Led by Baale County MP, Charles Ttebandeke, the MPs claim the indigenous dealers have been sidelined in favour of Chinese investors. However, State Minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa says no licenses have been issued since the sector is still screening dealers.