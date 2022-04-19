First phase of free electricity connections awaits parliamentary approval

There is renewed hope for people who have been waiting for free electricity connections, under a policy adopted by the government in 2018. The Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary, Irene Bateebe, says that the government has already signed off a loan worth 600 million dollars from the World Bank to connect over one million people to the National grid. Once approved by the cabinet and parliament, the first phase of the project will commence in July.