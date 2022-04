First lady calls for more community involvement in caring for vulnerable children

Uganda Women's Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO) has raised concern over the increasing number of vulnerable children in the country and is calling for a multi-sectoral approach to end this problem. According to one of its founders, first lady Janet Kataha Museveni who is also the Minister of Education, there is a need to have a robust understanding of local communities as a way of reaching these children.