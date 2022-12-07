First lady asks development partners to invest more in human capital

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports have asked development partners to increase the level of investment for human capital development in order to consolidate the foundation work that is already done. Though Uganda has done some investment in this area, stakeholders say a lot more should be done to accelerate socio-economic transformation as envisaged in Vision 2040. She spoke at a meeting on investing in Human Capital Development for growth at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.