Fire guts Grace Foam factory at Sino-Uganda Industrial Park

Police in Mbale has been giving updates on the huge fire that engulfed a section of Gracefoam Factory at the Uganda - Sino Industrial Park Tuesday evening. Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika says a gas cylinder caused the huge blaze in which at least one person was injured and millions worth of property destroyed. By press time today morning, Police Fire Brigade was still putting off the fire.