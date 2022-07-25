Fire guts a boys’ dormitory at Iganga High School

Distraught students, parents, and teachers of Iganga High School were left in shock after a fire gutted the boys' dormitory, just a month after a similar incident occurred at the same institution. At least 67 students were affected by the fire, which started at about 6 a.m. as the students were heading out for early morning preps. However, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, says the fire brigade reached the school after most of the property had already been destroyed by the raging inferno. Nandawula says investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.