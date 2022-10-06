FIRE DESTROYS BUILDINGS : Kiwatule police blame fire incident on illegal power connections

Police is investigating a case of fire that broke out today at around 9am in Wabiduuku, Balintuma zone, Kiwatule parish in Nakawa division.Property worth millions have been destroyed and more than 100 people have been affected.According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by illegal power connections. Police has identified one suspect to help in investigations but he is yet to be arrested.