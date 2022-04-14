Finance Ministry wants extra UGX 319 billion for Lubowa hospital project

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The Ministry of Finance has requested UGX 319 billion in the next financial year which will be given to an Italian Investor for the construction of the Lubowa Super Specialised Hospital.



However, some MPs want the request to be stayed until the progress of the project is ascertained.



In March 2019, Parliament approved a loan of UGX 1.3 trillion to Enrica Pinetti to finance the construction of a specialized hospital in Lubowa, Wakiso District.



The loan was to be guaranteed through promissory notes in case the investor failed to repay the loan after the completion of the project.



Three years later, no progress has been made at Lubowa despite the government releasing UGX 348 billion so far in this financial year for the project.



Members of parliament now want another request of UGX 319 billion in the next financial year budget to be stayed until an audit on the progress of the project is carried out.



“The speed and the pace at which this project is moving leaves a lot to be required. Much as money has been put in the budget, we may be reluctant to pass it,” Igara East MP Micheal Mawada told NTV.

“We want to petition the speaker that this money, as requested by the Ministry of finance to give to the Lubowa project, should be stopped until we get proper accountability,” Kazo County Mo Dan Kimosho says.

“It is high time government thinks of a way of getting rid of this lady and take over the construction of this hospital,” Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi says.



However, the Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi says the government is already committed to the investor and appropriation cannot be stayed.



“Payments for these promissory notes are done once the due date follows due. Our role as government is on that. The obligation of securing the financing for the project remains with the developer,” the permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance. Ramadhan Ggoobi told NTV Uganda.

“The way it was presented was like a fait accompli. This was agreed by parliament and some sort of recurrent payment which cannot be revoked,” Parliament’s finance committee chairperson Kefa Kiwanuka says.



Ggoobi spoke on the delays in the implementation of the project implementation.



“It required a lot of excavation because of the landscape. Heavy rains could not allow the civil works to go on for quite a few months. When they had just stabilized, COVID-19 hit,” Ggoobi says.



The International Specialized Hospital was supposed to be completed within two years.