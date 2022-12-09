Finance Ministry commissions center to address IFMS breakdown

The Ministry of Finance has commissioned a regional treasury centre in the Rwenzori region to address challenges of network breakdown in the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) experienced by the region. The centre will be serving 11 districts of the Rwenzori region. While commissioning the centre, Aiden David Rujumba, the commissioner financial management system, noted that the centre is expected to help government improve on their efficiency and delivery of government services.