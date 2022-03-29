Finance ministry asks for Shs1.8Bn supplementary budget for Oulanyah's burial

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that they are seeking a supplementary budget of 1.8 billion shillings to cater for the funeral of the late speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah. In doing so, the ministry refuted reports that the state would allocate 2 billion shillings for Oulanyah's burial arrangements. The call came during the first parliamentary plenary meeting since the passing of the former speaker, which was chaired by the deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa.