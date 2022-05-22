Finance Minister says no to calls for tax relief

Finance State Minister Henry Musasizi has cautioned Ugandans that commodity prices will remain high for the time being, due to the ongoing inflationary pressures coming from abroad. Speaking in Rubanda district on Saturday, the minister noted that he was aware Ugandans were struggling with a high cost of living, but cutting tax on goods was not the answer. Instead, he argued that the solution lies in increasing local production to help buffer-local incomes until such a time when the economic pressures improve