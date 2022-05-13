Finance minister pledges more tax incentives for investors

The finance minister Matia Kasaija says government will continue incentivising investors with interests in key sectors of the economy, especially in the mineral resource sector, despite hostile criticism. This he says adds value and they have in turn generated more jobs. His assurance came as he toured Wagagai gold mining company in Busia district. Wagagai was offered a free zone license and is expected to fetch the government an estimated 500 million dollars.