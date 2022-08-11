Finance Minister Kasaija says economy is struggling but it will be fine

Members of Parliament on the committee of Finance have tasked the minister of Finance to discuss measures to save the economy which, MPs say, is on the verge of crashing. The MPs say they have learnt that many government projects are stuck with no funds because the government is struggling to find the money for the first quarter of the financial year ending in September. But Minister Kasaija says the economy is not dead as claimed by some, but it is limping.