Finance Minister Henry Musasizi admits inflationary pressure is high

State Minister for Finance, in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi has cautioned Christians against spending on luxuries as the country is currently facing the highest levels of inflation. Musasizi explained that the government has put measures in place to control inflation. Rukiga County Member of Parliament Roland Ndyo-mugyenyi has blamed the inflation on the government saying that the government has relaxed regarding internal production.