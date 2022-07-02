Finance minister calls for better pensions

The Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic Development Henry Musaasizi says the government is reinstating the Public service pension scheme. This follows calls from pensioners to revise terms of service for them to obtain adequate retirement benefits. The remarks came during a fourth annual general meeting of pensioners under their umbrella “Rubanda pensioners Association” organized by Rubanda District Human Resource office. Musasizi cited that Parliamentary scheme to which MPs contribute 15 percent of their pay while government raises 30 per cent bringing the grand sum to 45 percent.