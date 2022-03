FINA to facilitate swimming pools construction

FINA president Captain Husain Al Musallam has pledged to help the growth of swimming in the country. Speaking to the media on his two-day visit, Musallam also called on the government to take into serious consideration the growth and development of sports. FINA is looking into the idea of donating one swimming pool each year as a way of facilitating growth of the sport. A lot of sports equipment lay idle with the taxman due to taxation.