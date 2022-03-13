FIGHT AGAINST TB: Minister Lumumba calls for greater awareness

The minister in the office of Prime Minister, Justine Lumumba flagged off the TB Run at the ministry of health on Sunday. Representing Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the minister encouraged men to be part of the initiative following a growing caseload of patients suffering from TB. In her remarks, Health Minister Jane Ruth Acheng said the run was intended to create awareness to the general public in order to end TB by the year 2030.