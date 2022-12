FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION: IGG summons convicted civil servants

The Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya, has ordered public servants and political leaders who have been found guilty of embezzling public funds to report to the Inspectorate's new Follow-up Unit within two months, to ascertain the progress of their cases. The six-member unit is mandated to implement all the orders of the Inspectorate of Government and court, arising from its prosecutions.