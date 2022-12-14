FIDA wants law protecting cohabiting women

The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers( FIDA -Uganda) has petitioned the High court seeking orders compelling the government to recognise cohabitation relationships and enact a law to protect them. FIDA's petition was prompted by the case of Annette Nassozi who claims that unless protected by any law, she is about to walk away from her 27-year-old marriage nothing because she is not legally married. She accuses her partner of threatening to throw her out of a property she has contributed for more than two decades. #