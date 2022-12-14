FIDA Uganda wants clarity on property rights for cohabiting couples

The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers, together with Annette Nassozi, instituted a suit in the High Court of Uganda, challenging the failure of the central government to put in place a law that articulates and protects the property rights of people in cohabitation relationships. Annette Nassozi said she has been cohabiting with her partner for 27 years but he has asked her to leave the family home without a share of the property that was acquired during the time they were together. In the suit, FIDA UGANDA is seeking to have cohabitation relationships recognized as family-forming unions that are worthy of protection and for the government to enact a law to this effect.